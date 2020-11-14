Indiana 14 10 0 0 24
Michigan St. 0 0 0 0 0
First Quarter

IU_Scott 8 run (C.Campbell kick), 2:11.

IU_Fryfogle 16 pass from Penix (C.Campbell kick), 1:14.

Second Quarter

IU_FG C.Campbell 21, 9:22.

IU_Fryfogle 65 pass from Penix (C.Campbell kick), 4:56.

___

IU MSU
First downs 21 9
Rushes-yards 39-113 24-60
Passing 320 131
Comp-Att-Int 25-38-2 13-27-3
Return Yards 18 89
Punts-Avg. 3-39.7 6-39.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1
Penalties-Yards 4-38 6-61
Time of Possession 38:47 21:13

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Indiana, Scott 23-84, James 10-22, Baldwin 3-18, (Team) 2-(minus 3), Penix 1-(minus 8). Michigan St., Heyward 5-27, Thorne 8-25, J.Simmons 5-15, Collins 3-5, Williams Jr. 1-(minus 1), Lombardi 2-(minus 11).

PASSING_Indiana, Penix 25-38-2-320. Michigan St., Lombardi 3-7-2-21, Thorne 10-20-1-110.

RECEIVING_Indiana, Fryfogle 11-200, Marshall 4-47, Philyor 3-35, Hendershot 2-11, Ellis 2-8, Swinton 1-12, Scott 1-6, Hewitt 1-1. Michigan St., Reed 7-63, Gillison 2-23, Collins 1-17, T.Hunt 1-15, Nailor 1-9, J.Simmons 1-4.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_Indiana, C.Campbell 41.