No. 10 Creighton 80, UC Riverside 51

Olbrich 3-7 0-0 6, Martinez 0-5 2-2 2, Cameron 2-9 0-0 4, Pullin 4-10 0-0 8, Tattersall 5-12 0-0 11, Hartwell 4-6 0-0 9, Owens 2-8 2-2 7, Salaridze 1-1 0-0 2, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Pickens 0-0 0-2 0, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 4-6 51.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title