No. 10 Creighton 80, UC Riverside 51

Olbrich 3-7 0-0 6, Martinez 0-5 2-2 2, Cameron 2-9 0-0 4, Pullin 4-10 0-0 8, Tattersall 5-12 0-0 11, Hartwell 4-6 0-0 9, Owens 2-8 2-2 7, Salaridze 1-1 0-0 2, Turner 1-4 0-0 2, Pickens 0-0 0-2 0, Jerome 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-62 4-6 51.

CREIGHTON (4-0)

Kaluma 4-12 2-4 12, Kalkbrenner 5-6 1-2 12, Alexander 5-10 2-2 12, Nembhard 2-7 0-0 5, Scheierman 7-10 0-0 17, Farabello 1-3 0-0 3, Miller 0-0 0-0 0, Mitchell 3-4 1-2 7, King 3-4 2-3 8, Shtolzberg 1-3 0-0 2, Osmani 1-1 0-0 2, Yates 0-1 0-0 0, Young 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 8-13 80.

Halftime_Creighton 41-28. 3-Point Goals_UC Riverside 3-19 (Hartwell 1-3, Tattersall 1-3, Owens 1-4, Martinez 0-1, Olbrich 0-2, Turner 0-2, Cameron 0-4), Creighton 8-21 (Scheierman 3-4, Kaluma 2-6, Farabello 1-2, Kalkbrenner 1-2, Nembhard 1-4, Mitchell 0-1, Shtolzberg 0-1, Yates 0-1). Rebounds_UC Riverside 29 (Olbrich, Pullin 6), Creighton 41 (Alexander 9). Assists_UC Riverside 10 (Cameron, Pullin, Salaridze 2), Creighton 13 (Kaluma, Nembhard 4). Total Fouls_UC Riverside 11, Creighton 10.

