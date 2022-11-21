No. 10 Creighton 76, No. 21 Texas Tech 65

Batcho 7-12 2-3 17, Obanor 5-11 0-0 10, Harmon 6-17 0-0 12, Isaacs 4-8 1-2 13, Tyson 3-6 2-2 9, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Fisher 0-2 0-0 0, Walton 0-1 0-0 0, D.Williams 0-2 0-0 0, Washington 0-0 0-0 0, Jennings 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-62 5-7 65.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title