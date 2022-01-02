No. 1 South Carolina rebounds, beats Mississippi State 80-68 PETE IACOBELLI, AP Sports Writer Jan. 2, 2022 Updated: Jan. 2, 2022 8:57 p.m.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke was anxious to get back to action after No. 1 South Carolina's first loss of the season and made sure the Gamecocks would once more find their winning ways.
Cooke had 18 points, Aliyah Boston had 16 points and 11 rebounds, and the Gamecocks bounced back from their stunning, overtime loss to unranked Missouri in an 80-68 victory over Mississippi State on Sunday night.