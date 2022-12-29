No. 1 South Carolina 76, Texas A&M 34

Patty 0-4 0-0 0, Bowles 3-15 0-0 8, Kay Kay Green 2-8 1-2 5, Jones 1-10 2-3 4, Kindred 0-1 0-0 0, Malone 3-4 2-4 8, McKinzie Green 1-3 0-0 2, Petticord 2-6 2-2 7, Totals 12-51 7-11 34
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title