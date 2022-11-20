No. 1 South Carolina 76, No. 2 Stanford 71, OT

Boston 7-13 0-0 14, Saxton 1-3 0-2 2, Beal 2-7 1-4 7, Cooke 3-13 7-9 13, Fletcher 3-6 0-0 6, Amihere 3-7 3-4 9, Watkins 1-2 0-0 2, Cardoso 0-3 0-0 0, Johnson 2-7 0-0 4, Thompson 1-3 0-0 3, Feagin 1-1 2-2 4, Hall 4-8 2-2 12, Totals 28-73 15-23 76
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title