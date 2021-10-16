No. 1 Georgia 30, No. 11 Kentucky 13

Kentucky 0 7 0 6 - 13 Georgia 0 14 10 6 - 30 Second Quarter UGA_Cook 19 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 14:54. UGA_White 24 run (Podlesny kick), 10:35. UK_Rigg 1 pass from Levis (Ruffolo kick), 3:53. Third Quarter UGA_Bowers 27 pass from Bennett (Podlesny kick), 12:13. UGA_FG Podlesny 26, 7:21. Fourth Quarter UGA_Bowers 20 pass from Bennett (kick failed), 11:27. UK_W.Robinson 1 pass from Levis (kick failed), :04. ___ UK UGA First downs 17 19 Total Net Yards 244 416 Rushes-yards 27-51 27-166 Passing 193 250 Punt Returns 0-0 4-12 Kickoff Returns 1-23 1--2 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 0-0 Comp-Att-Int 32-42-0 14-20-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 3-14 1-4 Punts 7-51.143 4-47.25 Fumbles-Lost 1-0 2-0 Penalties-Yards 3-15 5-42 Time of Possession 37:47 22:13 ___ INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS RUSHING_Kentucky, Smoke 5-14, McClain 4-12, Levis 10-12, C.Rodriguez 7-7, W.Robinson 1-6. Georgia, Cook 6-51, White 12-46, Milton 4-33, Bennett 3-22, McConkey 1-15, (Team) 1-(minus 1). PASSING_Kentucky, Levis 32-42-0-193. Georgia, Bennett 14-20-0-250. RECEIVING_Kentucky, W.Robinson 12-42, Rigg 4-24, C.Rodriguez 4-10, Epps 3-28, Cummings 3-22, Harris 2-31, Bates 2-13, McClain 2-12. Georgia, Bowers 5-101, A.Mitchell 3-43, Washington 2-37, FitzPatrick 1-20, Cook 1-19, McConkey 1-15, White 1-15. MISSED FIELD GOALS_Kentucky, Ruffolo 33.