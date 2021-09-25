Nimz, Psota come up big, Valpo shocks Drake 24-21

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ben Nimz completed an improbable 80-yard drive with a 30-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Bingham with 1:05 to play, Trey Psota blocked a field goal attempt on the final play of the game and Valparaiso defeated Drake 24-21 on Saturday.

The Beacons (1-3, 1-0 Pioneer League) took over on their 20 with 2:39 to play. They faced a 4th-and-17 on their 27 when Nimz found Ollie Reese down the right sideline for 42 yards to the 30. There were then three incompletions before Bingham went up at the goal line and tipped the high throw to himself as he tumbled into the end zone.