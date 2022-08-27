Nimmo, Peterson lead Mets past Rockies 3-0 for 17th shutout CHARLES O’BRIEN, Associated Press Aug. 27, 2022 Updated: Aug. 27, 2022 11:59 p.m.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of15 New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo reacts after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 New York Mets pitcher David Peterson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo reacts with Pete Alonso after hitting a home run during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 New York Mets pitcher David Peterson throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) celebrates with Francisco Lindor (12) after scoring a run during the seventh inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 New York Mets' Starling Marte hits an RBI-double during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 New York Mets pitcher David Peterson reacts after the final out of the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo watches his RBI-double during the second inning of the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies, Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) scores a run past Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz during the seventh inning of a baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, in New York. Adam Hunger/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
NEW YORK (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit a leadoff homer and an RBI double, and David Peterson pitched six innings of four-hit ball as the first-place New York Mets defeated the Colorado Rockies 3-0 on Saturday night for their third straight victory.
Starling Marte added an RBI double in the seventh for the Mets, who moved three games ahead of second-place Atlanta in the NL East when the Braves lost 6-5 in St. Louis.
Written By
CHARLES O’BRIEN