Nikola Jokic helps Nuggets hold off Grizzlies 103-102 CLAY BAILEY, Associated Press March 12, 2021 Updated: March 12, 2021 10:41 p.m.
1 of12 Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (27) shoots against Memphis Grizzlies guards Dillon Brooks, right, and Ja Morant in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) and guard Monte Morris (11) in the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots next to Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks (24) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots against Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) as center Jonas Valanciunas watches duirng the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks shoots between Denver Nuggets guard Monte Morris (11) and forward Michael Porter Jr. (1) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Denver Nuggets forward Will Barton (5) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, March 12, 2021, in Memphis, Tenn. Brandon Dill/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 28 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists and scored Denver’s final five points to help the Nuggets hold off the Memphis Grizzlies 103-102 on Friday night.
Memphis had a chance to take the lead with about three seconds remaining when guard Ja Morant went to the rim against Jokic but came up short against the Denver center. The Nuggets then ran out the clock for their fifth straight victory.