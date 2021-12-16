Niederreiter scores 2, short-handed Carolina beats Red Wings BOB SUTTON, Associated Press Dec. 16, 2021
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Nino Niederreiter’s second goal of the game 18 seconds into the third period was the tiebreaker, and the short-handed Carolina Hurricanes beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-3 Thursday night.
Tony DeAngelo and Jack Drury, who made his NHL debut, joined Niederreiter with first-period goals, and Vincent Trocheck added an empty-net score for the Hurricanes, who played with 16 skaters due to COVID protocols.