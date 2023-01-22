Niagara 59, St. Peter's 57

Gray 0-3 0-0 0, Iorio 4-9 5-6 15, Bayless 2-5 0-1 4, Moore 0-5 2-2 2, Thomasson 9-15 1-6 20, Mitchell 2-4 0-0 4, Kasperzyk 2-6 2-2 8, Erving 2-2 1-1 6, Obioha 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-49 11-18 59.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title