Newman's block preserves Bucknell's 67-65 win

LEWISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Paul Newman blocked Lonnie Grayson's layup at the buzzer and Bucknell edged Army 67-65 in a Patriot League opener on Thursday night.

Grayson's 3-pointer with 53 seconds left got the Black Knights (5-7) within two but his drive to the basket was foiled by Newman with the Bison's eighth block of the night to end the game.

John Meeks scored 22 points with nine rebounds for Bucknell (5-9). Jimmy Sotos added 16 points and five assists, Avi Toomer had 14 points and was 4 of 5 from the arc, Andrew Funk added 11 points.

The game featured the third meeting on the collegiate court between Andrew Funk, a sophomore shooting guard and his brother, senior Army point guard Tommy Funk, who led the Black nights with 19 points. Grayson added 17 points and Alex King 13. Matt Wilson grabbed five rebounds to become the eighth cadet in program history to reach 1,000 points and 700 rebounds.

Bucknell defeated the Black Knights for the 12th time in a row.