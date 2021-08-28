New trio of Titans out, with Vrabel missing preseason finale

Jason Behnken/AP

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel will miss the Titans' preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19, and a pair of coaches and another player have joined the protocols as the team's outbreak grows.

The Titans announced Saturday special teams coach Craig Aukerman, who missed a couple of practices under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols, will be back for Saturday night's game with Chicago. Wide receiver coach Rob Moore and offensive line assistant Jason Houghtaling will miss the game because of the virus protocols.