New Zealand wins LA 7s; Australia secures World Series title
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
1 of14 Australia winners of the 20220 world rugby severs series celebrate after defeating Samoa in their Bronze medal match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, 28, Aug. 27, 2022. Australia who came third in the LA tournament, have won the 2022 series. Marcio Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
2 of14 New Zealand's Kurt Baker and members of the team lift the trophy for winning the Los Angeles rugby sevens series final match between Fiji and New Zealand at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, 28, Aug. 27, 2022. Marcio Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 3 of14
4 of14 Australia winners of the 2022 world rugby sevens series pose with the trophy following its presentation at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, 28, Aug. 27, 2022. Marcio Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
5 of14 Australia winners of the 20220 world rugby severs series celebrate after defeating Samoa in their Bronze medal match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, 28, Aug. 27, 2022. Australia who came third in the LA tournament, have won the 2022 series. Marcio Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 6 of14
7 of14 Fiji's Waisea Nacuqu runs clear to score a try during their Los Angeles rugby sevens series final match between Fiji and New Zealand at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, 28, Aug. 27, 2022. Marcio Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
8 of14 Fiji's Jose Talacolo runs clear to score a try against Australia during their Los Angeles rugby sevens series semifinal match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, 28, Aug. 27, 2022. Marcio Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 9 of14
10 of14 Samoa's Via Apelu Maliko celebrates as he scores a try against New Zealand during their Los Angeles rugby sevens series semifinal match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, 28, Aug. 27, 2022. Marcio Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
11 of14 New Zealand's Kurt Baker, left, fends off the challenge of Irelands Harry McNulty during their Los Angeles rugby sevens series quarterfinal match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, 28, Aug. 27, 2022. Marcio Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less 12 of14
13 of14 Australia's James Turner, right, leaps and goes over to score a try despite Fiji's Jerry Tuwai attempting to block during their Los Angeles rugby sevens series semifinal match at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif., Sunday, 28, Aug. 27, 2022. Marcio Sanchez/AP Show More Show Less
14 of14
CARSON, California (AP) — New Zealand beat Olympic champion Fiji 28-21 in the final of the Los Angeles rugby sevens tournament Sunday immediately after Australia clinched its first World Series title, a championship decided in the penultimate match of a season which began nine months ago.
Several teams were in the hunt for the title when the last tournament began and new potential winners emerged as fortunes changed over two eventful days.