New York Rangers Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF SUNDAY, MAY 9, 2021 New York Rangers POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 10 Artemi Panarin 42 17 41 58 14 6 5 0 1 106 .160 F 93 Mika Zibanejad 56 24 26 50 2 18 10 2 7 171 .140 F 16 Ryan Strome 56 14 35 49 6 39 3 0 1 128 .109 F 89 Pavel Buchnevich 54 20 28 48 12 42 1 3 2 120 .167 D 23 Adam Fox 55 5 42 47 19 14 2 1 1 102 .049 F 20 Chris Kreider 50 20 10 30 -1 34 11 0 4 102 .196 F 43 Colin Blackwell 47 12 10 22 2 15 3 0 2 64 .188 F 72 Filip Chytil 42 8 14 22 9 10 0 0 0 76 .105 F 13 Alexis Lafreniere 56 12 9 21 -7 8 0 0 4 67 .179 F 24 Kaapo Kakko 48 9 8 17 3 10 2 0 0 81 .111 D 55 Ryan Lindgren 51 1 15 16 20 35 0 0 0 65 .015 F 17 Kevin Rooney 54 8 6 14 0 54 0 2 0 62 .129 D 79 K'Andre Miller 53 5 7 12 9 20 0 0 1 62 .081 D 8 Jacob Trouba 38 2 10 12 3 22 0 0 1 70 .029 D 42 Brendan Smith 48 5 5 10 3 73 0 0 0 58 .086 F 33 Phillip Di Giuseppe 31 1 7 8 2 13 0 0 0 44 .023 F 12 Julien Gauthier 30 2 6 8 -6 14 0 0 0 38 .053 F 21 Brett Howden 42 1 6 7 -2 11 0 0 0 33 .030 F 48 Brendan Lemieux 31 2 5 7 0 59 0 0 1 31 .065 D 22 Anthony Bitetto 14 1 3 4 -8 20 0 0 0 12 .083 D 25 Libor Hajek 44 2 2 4 2 10 0 0 1 33 .061 D 6 Zachary Jones 10 0 4 4 -2 2 0 0 0 12 .000 F 74 Vitali Kravtsov 20 2 2 4 -6 4 0 0 0 23 .087 F 47 Morgan Barron 5 1 0 1 -1 2 0 0 0 3 .333 F 76 Jonny Brodzinski 5 1 0 1 0 4 0 0 0 7 .143 D 77 Anthony DeAngelo 6 0 1 1 -6 4 0 0 0 13 .000 D 27 Jack Johnson 13 1 0 1 -5 8 0 0 0 13 .077 D 51 Tarmo Reunanen 4 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 5 .000 F 90 Justin Richards 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 2 .000 F 26 Tim Gettinger 2 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 2 .000 TEAM TOTALS 56 176 305 481 62 565 37 8 26 1607 .110 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 155 263 418 -90 618 30 4 27 1664 .093 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 31 Igor Shesterkin 35 1899 2.62 16 14 3 2 83 987 0.916 0 0 0 40 Alexandar Georgiev 19 973 2.71 8 7 2 2 44 465 0.905 0 1 0 71 Keith Kinkaid 9 485 2.59 3 2 1 1 21 205 0.898 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 56 3390 2.64 27 23 6 5 148 1657 .907 176 305 565 OPPONENT TOTALS 56 3390 2.91 29 24 3 7 163 1595 .891 155 263 618