New York 89, Phoenix 69

Cunningham 7-16 4-4 21, Peddy 4-10 5-5 13, Turner 5-6 0-0 10, Diggins-Smith 4-18 4-4 13, Taurasi 4-12 2-3 12, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Gray 0-1 0-0 0, Thomas 0-0 0-0 0, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Simms 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-64 15-16 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended