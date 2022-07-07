New York 116, Las Vegas 107

Howard 5-12 7-9 18, Johannes 4-12 0-0 11, Dolson 4-6 3-3 11, Dangerfield 2-2 0-0 6, Ionescu 10-13 4-4 31, Onyenwere 3-7 0-0 6, Richards 1-3 0-0 3, Xu 11-12 0-0 24, Whitcomb 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 42-73 14-16 116.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title
Recommended