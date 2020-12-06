Statistics after 11 games

COMP AVG TD INT
PASSING ATT. COM PCT YARDS GAIN TD PCT INT PCT LONG RATE
Brees 298 219 73.5 2196 7.37 18 6.0 3 1.0 52t 110.0
T.Hill 44 31 70.5 397 9.02 0 0.0 1 2.3 44 88.9
Winston 11 7 63.6 75 6.82 0 0.0 0 0.0 19 83.5
TEAM 353 257 72.8 2544 7.56 18 5.1 4 1.1 52t 106
OPPONENTS 363 226 62.3 2291 6.9 20 5.5 13 3.6 74t 86
RUSHING ATT. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kamara 128 585 4.6 49 8
Murray 121 551 4.6 36t 4
T.Hill 54 279 5.2 23 5
Harris 6 51 8.5 23 0
Washington 8 15 1.9 5 0
Burton 5 8 1.6 4 0
Brees 15 1 0.1 3 2
Thomas 1 1 1.0 1 0
Montgomery 1 -4 -4.0 -4 0
Winston 7 -5 -0.7 3 0
TEAM 346 1482 4.3 49 19
OPPONENTS 255 843 3.3 38 5
RECEIVING NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Kamara 68 646 9.5 52t 4
Sanders 36 417 11.6 44 3
Smith 27 321 11.9 29 3
Thomas 23 249 10.8 24 0
Cook 22 285 13.0 46 4
Harris 20 186 9.3 40 1
Callaway 15 136 9.1 16 0
Murray 15 132 8.8 25 0
Trautman 8 100 12.5 29 1
J.Hill 7 45 6.4 16 1
T.Hill 6 74 12.3 21 1
Burton 2 15 7.5 12 0
Carr 2 16 8.0 10 0
Fowler 2 11 5.5 7 0
Montgomery 2 25 12.5 17 0
Johnson 1 5 5.0 5 0
Lewis 1 5 5.0 5 0
TEAM 257 2668 10.4 52t 18
OPPONENTS 226 2503 11.1 74t 20
INTERCEPTIONS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
J.Jenkins 3 53 17.7 36t 1
M.Williams 3 37 12.3 20 0
M.Jenkins 2 10 5.0 9 0
Robinson 2 0 0.0 0 0
Gardner-Johnson 1 3 3.0 3 0
Onyemata 1 3 3.0 3 0
Lattimore 1 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 13 106 8.2 36t 1
OPPONENTS 4 77 19.2 39 0
SACKS NO.
Hendrickson 9.5
Jordan 6.5
Onyemata 5.0
Davis 4.0
M.Jenkins 2.0
Davenport 1.5
Rankins 1.5
Brown 1.0
Gardner-Johnson 1.0
Granderson 1.0
TEAM 33.0
OPPONENTS 19.0
GROSS NET IN
PUNTING NO. YARDS AVG AVG 20 LONG BLK
Morstead 40 1677 41.9 40.6 17 57 0
TEAM 40 1677 41.9 40.6 17 57 0
OPPONENTS 45 2142 47.6 39.3 4 59 0
PUNT RETURNS NO. FC YARDS AVG LONG TD
Harris 17 0 207 12.2 42 0
Callaway 10 0 106 10.6 19 0
Carr 0 0 0 0.0 0 0
Kamara 1 0 0 0.0 0 0
TEAM 28 0 313 11.2 42 0
OPPONENTS 10 0 32 3.2 12 0
KICKOFF RETURNS NO. YARDS AVG LONG TD
Harris 16 436 27.3 75 0
Callaway 4 94 23.5 29 0
Kamara 2 44 22.0 31 0
Washington 1 14 14.0 14 0
Burton 1 10 10.0 10 0
TEAM 24 598 24.9 75 0
OPPONENTS 21 358 17.0 32 0
OFF. DEF.
FUMBLES/RECOVERIES FUM REC. REC.
Alexander 0 0 1
Brees 5 2 0
Callaway 0 0 2
Cook 1 0 0
Fowler 0 0 1
Gray 0 2 0
Harris 3 0 0
J.Hill 1 0 0
T.Hill 6 3 0
Hurst 0 1 0
Kamara 1 2 0
McCoy 1 0 0
Murray 1 0 0
Peat 0 1 0
Sanders 1 0 0
Smith 1 2 0
P.Williams 0 0 1
TEAM 21 13 5
OPPONENTS 8 3 7
SCORE BY QUARTERS 1 2 3 4 OT TOT
TEAM 54 141 50 75 6 326
OPPONENTS 46 74 48 57 0 225
TOUCHDOWNS LONG
SCORING TOT RUS REC RET XP XPA FG FGA FG SAF TOT
Lutz 0 0 0 0 38 38 20 22 53 0 98
Kamara 12 8 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 72
T.Hill 6 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 36
Cook 4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Murray 4 4 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24
Sanders 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Smith 3 0 3 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 18
Brees 2 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 12
Harris 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
J.Hill 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
J.Jenkins 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
Trautman 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6
TEAM 38 19 18 0 38 38 20 22 53 0 288
OPPONENTS 25 5 20 0 22 23 17 20 58 0 201
FIELD GOALS 1-19 20-29 30-39 40-49 50+
Lutz 0/ 0 5/ 6 8/ 8 6/ 6 1/ 2
TEAM 0/ 0 5/ 6 8/ 8 6/ 6 1/ 2
OPPONENTS 0/ 0 3/ 3 3/ 3 5/ 5 6/ 9