New Orleans Saints
Statistics after 0 games
|
|
|
|COMP
|
|AVG
|
|TD
|
|INT
|
|
|PASSING
|ATT.
|COM
|PCT
|YARDS
|GAIN
|TD
|PCT
|INT
|PCT
|LONG
|RATE
|Brees
|378
|281
|74.3
|2979
|7.88
|27
|7.1
|4
|1.1
|61t
|116.3
|Bridgewater
|196
|133
|67.9
|1384
|7.06
|9
|4.6
|2
|1.0
|45
|99.1
|T.Hill
|6
|3
|50.0
|55
|9.17
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|20
|81.9
|Kamara
|1
|1
|100.0
|13
|13.0
|0
|0.0
|0
|0.0
|13
|118.8
|TEAM
|581
|418
|71.9
|4244
|7.63
|36
|6.2
|6
|1.0
|61t
|110
|OPPONENTS
|603
|371
|61.5
|3868
|6.97
|27
|4.5
|13
|2.2
|75t
|88
|RUSHING
|ATT.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Kamara
|171
|797
|4.7
|40t
|5
|Murray
|146
|637
|4.4
|30t
|5
|T.Hill
|27
|156
|5.8
|30t
|1
|Washington
|8
|60
|7.5
|31
|0
|Bridgewater
|28
|31
|1.1
|11
|0
|Harris
|4
|31
|7.8
|10
|0
|Line
|7
|20
|2.9
|5
|0
|Ginn Jr.
|3
|18
|6.0
|12
|0
|Zenner
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|Brees
|9
|-4
|-0.4
|2
|1
|Thomas
|1
|-9
|-9.0
|-9
|0
|TEAM
|405
|1738
|4.3
|40t
|12
|OPPONENTS
|345
|1461
|4.2
|49t
|12
|RECEIVING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Thomas
|149
|1725
|11.6
|49
|9
|Kamara
|81
|533
|6.6
|41
|1
|Cook
|43
|705
|16.4
|61t
|9
|Murray
|34
|235
|6.9
|30
|1
|Ginn Jr.
|30
|421
|14.0
|45
|2
|J.Hill
|25
|226
|9.0
|29
|3
|T.Hill
|19
|234
|12.3
|45t
|6
|Smith
|18
|234
|13.0
|32
|5
|Harris
|6
|24
|4.0
|13
|0
|Line
|6
|36
|6.0
|12
|0
|Arnold
|2
|25
|12.5
|19
|0
|Carr
|1
|9
|9.0
|9
|0
|Hogan
|1
|4
|4.0
|4
|0
|Ortiz
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Washington
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|Zenner
|1
|6
|6.0
|6
|0
|TEAM
|418
|4431
|10.6
|61t
|36
|OPPONENTS
|371
|4201
|11.3
|75t
|27
|INTERCEPTIONS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|M.Williams
|4
|56
|14.0
|55t
|1
|Duce
|1
|28
|28.0
|28
|0
|Bell
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|Tuttle
|1
|19
|19.0
|19
|0
|Klein
|1
|14
|14.0
|14t
|1
|Robertson
|1
|3
|3.0
|3
|0
|Davis
|1
|1
|1.0
|1
|0
|J.Jenkins
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|Lattimore
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|P.Williams
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|13
|140
|10.8
|55t
|2
|OPPONENTS
|6
|16
|2.7
|14
|0
|SACKS
|NO.
|Jordan
|15.5
|Davenport
|6.0
|Hendrickson
|4.5
|Davis
|4.0
|Edwards Jr.
|3.0
|Onyemata
|3.0
|Klein
|2.5
|Brown
|2.0
|Rankins
|2.0
|Tuttle
|2.0
|Bell
|1.5
|Anzalone
|1.0
|Granderson
|1.0
|Robertson
|1.0
|P.Williams
|1.0
|TEAM
|51.0
|OPPONENTS
|25.0
|
|
|
|GROSS
|NET
|IN
|
|
|PUNTING
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|AVG
|20
|LONG
|BLK
|Morstead
|60
|2770
|46.2
|43.1
|29
|64
|0
|TEAM
|60
|2770
|46.2
|43.1
|29
|64
|0
|OPPONENTS
|73
|3146
|43.1
|37.5
|18
|66
|1
|PUNT RETURNS
|NO.
|FC
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|36
|
|338
|9.4
|53t
|1
|Kamara
|4
|
|30
|7.5
|27
|0
|TEAM
|40
|
|368
|9.2
|53t
|1
|OPPONENTS
|24
|
|166
|6.9
|32
|0
|KICKOFF RETURNS
|NO.
|YARDS
|AVG
|LONG
|TD
|Harris
|24
|644
|26.8
|51
|0
|T.Hill
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Washington
|1
|12
|12.0
|12
|0
|Vander Laan
|1
|8
|8.0
|8
|0
|Ginn Jr.
|1
|0
|0.0
|0
|0
|TEAM
|28
|676
|24.1
|51
|0
|OPPONENTS
|21
|566
|27.0
|102t
|1
|
|
|OFF.
|DEF.
|FUMBLES/RECOVERIES
|FUM
|REC.
|REC.
|Armstead
|0
|1
|0
|Bell
|0
|0
|5
|Bridgewater
|1
|0
|0
|Brown
|0
|0
|1
|Cook
|0
|1
|0
|Duce
|0
|0
|1
|Gray
|0
|0
|1
|Harris
|3
|2
|0
|J.Hill
|0
|1
|0
|Jordan
|0
|0
|1
|Kamara
|4
|0
|0
|Klein
|0
|0
|1
|Thomas
|1
|0
|0
|TEAM
|9
|5
|10
|OPPONENTS
|15
|5
|2
|SCORE BY QUARTERS
|1
|2
|3
|4
|OT
|TOT
|TEAM
|89
|140
|130
|99
|0
|458
|OPPONENTS
|60
|88
|81
|112
|0
|341
|
|TOUCHDOWNS
|
|
|
|
|
|LONG
|
|
|SCORING
|TOT
|RUS
|REC
|RET
|FG
|FGA
|FG
|SAF
|TOT
|Lutz
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|36
|58
|0
|144
|Cook
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|Thomas
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|54
|T.Hill
|7
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|42
|Kamara
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Murray
|6
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|36
|Smith
|5
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|J.Hill
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Ginn Jr.
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Bell
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Brees
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Harris
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Klein
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|M.Williams
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|TEAM
|52
|12
|36
|2
|32
|36
|58
|1
|410
|OPPONENTS
|40
|12
|27
|1
|22
|24
|55
|0
|306
|FIELD GOALS
|1-19
|20-29
|30-39
|40-49
|50+
|Lutz
|1/
|1
|9/
|9
|6/
|6
|13/
|15
|3/
|6
|TEAM
|1/
|1
|9/
|9
|6/
|6
|13/
|15
|3/
|6
|OPPONENTS
|0/
|0
|5/
|6
|7/
|7
|7/
|8
|3/
|3