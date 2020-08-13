Recommended Video:

AVG 3-Pnt.
Player G MIN FGM-FGA PCT FGM-FGA FTM-FTA PCT PTS AVG
Ingram 62 33.9 507-1096 .463 150-384 313-368 .851 1477 23.8
Williamson 24 27.8 210-360 .583 6-14 114-178 .640 540 22.5
Holiday 61 34.7 458-1006 .455 122-346 129-182 .709 1167 19.1
Redick 60 26.4 286-631 .453 180-397 165-185 .892 917 15.3
Ball 63 32.1 277-687 .403 148-395 43-76 .566 745 11.8
Hart 64 26.9 218-518 .421 118-345 79-107 .738 633 9.9
Favors 51 24.4 209-339 .617 1-7 40-71 .563 459 9.0
Moore 56 18.2 186-437 .426 63-167 31-45 .689 466 8.3
Okafor 29 15.5 97-155 .626 1-2 40-62 .645 235 8.1
Hayes 63 16.7 169-252 .671 1-4 120-186 .645 459 7.3
Thornwell 1 16.0 3-5 .600 1-1 0-0 .000 7 7.0
Melli 59 17.2 134-317 .423 68-201 53-72 .736 389 6.6
Jackson 58 13.1 122-307 .397 44-135 52-70 .743 340 5.9
Alexander-Walker 46 12.1 87-248 .351 44-127 20-32 .625 238 5.2
Williams 38 21.4 51-146 .349 25-96 9-26 .346 136 3.6
Cheatham 3 10.3 2-5 .400 0-1 0-0 .000 4 1.3
Gray 2 11.5 1-2 .500 0-0 0-0 .000 2 1.0
TEAM 71 242.1 3017-6511 .463 972-2622 1208-1660 .728 8214 115.7
OPPONENTS 71 242.1 3029-6527 .464 865-2410 1378-1745 .790 8301 116.9

___

REBOUND REB AST
Player OFF DEF TOT AVG. AST AVG. PF DQ STL TO BLK
Ingram 51 329 380 6.1 259 4.2 179 0 61 189 38
Williamson 64 86 150 6.2 50 2.1 42 0 16 59 9
Holiday 77 216 293 4.8 408 6.7 145 0 99 184 48
Redick 10 141 151 2.5 119 2.0 96 0 20 75 10
Ball 71 312 383 6.1 438 7.0 128 0 88 193 38
Hart 60 351 411 6.4 102 1.6 160 0 62 73 22
Favors 163 338 501 9.8 81 1.6 107 0 30 55 46
Moore 31 100 131 2.3 78 1.4 80 0 32 40 11
Okafor 47 76 123 4.2 37 1.3 65 0 7 37 21
Hayes 95 160 255 4.0 56 .9 157 0 26 52 54
Thornwell 0 2 2 2.0 3 3.0 1 0 1 0 0
Melli 38 137 175 3.0 81 1.4 123 0 34 46 23
Jackson 22 59 81 1.4 56 1.0 75 0 16 49 4
Alexander-Walker 8 75 83 1.8 82 1.8 53 0 16 48 8
Williams 49 132 181 4.8 56 1.5 85 0 25 22 21
Cheatham 1 5 6 2.0 2 .7 5 0 0 3 1
Gray 1 1 2 1.0 2 1.0 1 0 0 5 0
TEAM 788 2520 3308 46.6 1910 26.9 1502 0 533 1168 354
OPPONENTS 721 2474 3195 45.0 1738 24.5 1497 1 609 1033 346