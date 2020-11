New Orleans 31, Denver 3

New Orleans 0 17 7 7 — 31 Denver 0 0 3 0 — 3

Second Quarter

NO_T.Hill 1 run (Lutz kick), 10:19. Drive: 13 plays, 74 yards, 8:01. Key Plays: T.Hill 3 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-4; D.Jones 5-yard neutral zone infraction penalty on 4th-and-1; Kamara 15 run; Kamara 14 run; T.Hill 5 run on 3rd-and-4. New Orleans 7, Denver 0.

NO_T.Hill 2 run (Lutz kick), 1:03. Drive: 5 plays, 13 yards, 1:19. Key Play: T.Hill 8 pass to Trautman on 3rd-and-7. New Orleans 14, Denver 0.

NO_FG Lutz 40, :00. Drive: 2 plays, 19 yards, 00:12. Key Plays: J.Jenkins 14 interception return to Denver 41; T.Hill 24 pass to Thomas. New Orleans 17, Denver 0.

Third Quarter

Den_FG McManus 58, 6:56. Drive: 4 plays, 1 yard, 2:07. Key Play: Bassey 26 interception return to New Orleans 40. New Orleans 17, Denver 3.

NO_Murray 36 run (Lutz kick), 2:14. Drive: 8 plays, 82 yards, 4:42. Key Plays: Callaway kick return to New Orleans 18; Kamara 11 run; T.Hill 2 run on 3rd-and-1; T.Hill 17 run. New Orleans 24, Denver 3.

Fourth Quarter

NO_Murray 8 run (Lutz kick), 6:03. Drive: 11 plays, 77 yards, 6:54. Key Plays: T.Hill 20 pass to Thomas on 3rd-and-7; Kamara 3 run on 3rd-and-1; T.Hill 16 pass to Smith; Murray 11 run. New Orleans 31, Denver 3.

A_0.

NO Den FIRST DOWNS 19 6 Rushing 14 5 Passing 4 1 Penalty 1 0 THIRD DOWN EFF 7-15 1-10 FOURTH DOWN EFF 0-0 0-0 TOTAL NET YARDS 292 112 Total Plays 63 43 Avg Gain 4.6 2.6 NET YARDS RUSHING 229 100 Rushes 44 33 Avg per rush 5.2 3.0 NET YARDS PASSING 63 12 Sacked-Yds lost 3-15 1-1 Gross-Yds passing 78 13 Completed-Att. 9-16 1-9 Had Intercepted 1 2 Yards-Pass Play 3.3 1.2 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 5-5-5 2-1-1 PUNTS-Avg. 6-45.7 7-47.4 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 53 26 Punt Returns 1-19 0-0 Kickoff Returns 1-17 0-0 Interceptions 2-17 1-26 PENALTIES-Yds 5-35 2-10 FUMBLES-Lost 2-0 1-1 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:46 24:14

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Murray 19-124, Kamara 11-54, T.Hill 10-44, Washington 3-6, Thomas 1-1. Denver, Freeman 8-50, Gordon 12-31, Lindsay 9-20, Hinton 2-7, Hamler 2-(minus 8).

PASSING_New Orleans, T.Hill 9-16-1-78. Denver, Hinton 1-9-2-13.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Thomas 4-50, Smith 1-16, Trautman 1-8, Sanders 1-4, Murray 1-2, Kamara 1-(minus 2). Denver, Fant 1-13.

PUNT RETURNS_New Orleans, Callaway 1-19. Denver, None.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New Orleans, Callaway 1-17. Denver, None.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New Orleans, Davis 7-2-0, M.Jenkins 4-1-0, Davenport 3-0-0, Alexander 2-1-0, Brown 2-1-0, Jordan 2-0-1, Robertson 2-0-0, Swearinger 2-0-0, Tuttle 2-0-0, Anzalone 1-0-0, Lattimore 1-0-0, Onyemata 1-0-0, Robinson 1-0-0, M.Williams 1-0-0, Gardner-Johnson 0-1-0, Granderson 0-1-0. Denver, Johnson 7-1-0, D.Jones 5-4-0, Reed 5-2-0, Jewell 4-3-0, Jackson 3-0-0, Ojemudia 3-0-0, Walker 2-1-2, Simmons 2-1-0, Bouye 2-0-0, Callahan 2-0-0, Chubb 1-5-1, Attaochu 1-2-0, D.Williams 1-2-0, Bassey 1-1-0, Chickillo 1-0-0, S.Williams 1-0-0, Agim 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New Orleans, J.Jenkins 1-14, Gardner-Johnson 1-3. Denver, Bassey 1-26.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

OFFICIALS_Referee Craig Wrolstad, Ump Ruben Fowler, HL Jerry Bergman, LJ David Oliver, FJ Aaron Santi, SJ Dave Hawkshaw, BJ Keith Ferguson, Replay Terri Valenti.