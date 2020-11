New Orleans 26, Chicago 23, OT

New Orleans 3 7 6 7 3 — 26 Chicago 3 10 0 10 0 — 23

First Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 38, 8:13. Drive: 12 plays, 55 yards, 6:47. Key Plays: T.Hill 9 run on 3rd-and-5; Kamara 20 run on 3rd-and-2; Brees 1 pass to Murray on 3rd-and-10. New Orleans 3, Chicago 0.

Chi_FG Santos 44, 1:13. Drive: 14 plays, 49 yards, 7:00. Key Plays: Foles 11 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-5; Montgomery 9 run on 3rd-and-7; Foles 7 pass to Mooney on 3rd-and-20. New Orleans 3, Chicago 3.

Second Quarter

Chi_A.Robinson 24 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 8:10. Drive: 4 plays, 80 yards, 2:28. Key Play: Foles 50 pass to Mooney. Chicago 10, New Orleans 3.

Chi_FG Santos 29, 1:39. Drive: 7 plays, 50 yards, 2:13. Key Play: Montgomery 38 run on 3rd-and-1. Chicago 13, New Orleans 3.

NO_Cook 16 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), :03. Drive: 9 plays, 68 yards, 1:36. Key Plays: Washington kick return to New Orleans 32; Brees 11 pass to Cook; Brees 12 pass to Kamara on 3rd-and-13; Kamara 7 run on 4th-and-1; Fuller 13-yard defensive pass interference penalty. Chicago 13, New Orleans 10.

Third Quarter

NO_FG Lutz 27, 9:19. Drive: 4 plays, 7 yards, 1:32. Key Play: Brees 5 pass to Ju.Johnson on 3rd-and-8. New Orleans 13, Chicago 13.

NO_FG Lutz 39, 5:04. Drive: 8 plays, 19 yards, 3:30. Key Plays: Lattimore 0 interception return to Chicago 39; Brees 8 pass to Deo.Harris on 4th-and-6. New Orleans 16, Chicago 13.

Fourth Quarter

NO_T.Hill 20 pass from Brees (Lutz kick), 9:57. Drive: 7 plays, 64 yards, 4:14. Key Plays: Brees 11 pass to Cook; Brees 13 pass to Kamara. New Orleans 23, Chicago 13.

Chi_Mooney 3 pass from Foles (Santos kick), 3:32. Drive: 11 plays, 75 yards, 6:25. Key Plays: Foles 28 pass to A.Robinson; Foles 11 pass to Graham; Davis 13-yard defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd-and-12. New Orleans 23, Chicago 20.

Chi_FG Santos 51, :13. Drive: 12 plays, 35 yards, 1:38. Key Plays: Foles 11 pass to Miller on 4th-and-8; Foles 2 pass to Graham on 3rd-and-4; Foles 7 pass to A.Robinson on 4th-and-2; Foles 15 pass to Miller on 3rd-and-18. New Orleans 23, Chicago 23.

First Overtime

NO_FG Lutz 35, 1:36. Drive: 7 plays, 52 yards, 2:12. Key Plays: T.Hill 10 run; Brees 14 pass to T.Smith; Kamara 20 run. New Orleans 26, Chicago 23.

A_0.

___

NO Chi FIRST DOWNS 23 18 Rushing 10 5 Passing 11 12 Penalty 2 1 THIRD DOWN EFF 2-13 5-15 FOURTH DOWN EFF 2-3 2-3 TOTAL NET YARDS 394 329 Total Plays 72 69 Avg Gain 5.5 4.8 NET YARDS RUSHING 122 96 Rushes 30 23 Avg per rush 4.1 4.2 NET YARDS PASSING 272 233 Sacked-Yds lost 1-8 5-39 Gross-Yds passing 280 272 Completed-Att. 31-41 28-41 Had Intercepted 0 1 Yards-Pass Play 6.5 5.1 KICKOFFS-EndZone-TB 6-3-2 7-2-2 PUNTS-Avg. 4-38.3 4-50.0 Punts blocked 0 0 FGs-PATs blocked 0-0 0-0 TOTAL RETURN YARDAGE 161 78 Punt Returns 3-67 3-17 Kickoff Returns 5-94 4-61 Interceptions 1-0 0-0 PENALTIES-Yds 5-45 7-53 FUMBLES-Lost 3-0 0-0 TIME OF POSSESSION 35:15 33:09

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_New Orleans, Kamara 12-67, T.Hill 5-35, Murray 8-17, Brees 3-4, Burton 1-1, Harris 1-(minus 2). Chicago, Montgomery 21-89, Patterson 1-4, Trubisky 1-3.

PASSING_New Orleans, Brees 31-41-0-280. Chicago, Foles 28-41-1-272.

RECEIVING_New Orleans, Kamara 9-96, Cook 5-51, Smith 5-43, Harris 3-19, Murray 3-14, T.Hill 2-30, Carr 1-10, J.Hill 1-7, Johnson 1-5, Lewis 1-5. Chicago, Miller 8-73, Robinson 6-87, Mooney 5-69, Montgomery 2-16, Graham 2-13, Patterson 2-1, Wims 1-9, Kmet 1-2, Nall 1-2.

PUNT RETURNS_New Orleans, Harris 3-67. Chicago, Dw.Harris 3-17.

KICKOFF RETURNS_New Orleans, Harris 3-70, Washington 1-14, Burton 1-10. Chicago, Patterson 3-44, Nall 1-17.

TACKLES-ASSISTS-SACKS_New Orleans, Gardner-Johnson 7-1-0, Lattimore 7-1-0, M.Jenkins 5-3-1, Davis 4-0-0, J.Jenkins 4-0-0, P.Williams 3-0-0, Davenport 2-2-.5, Anzalone 2-2-0, M.Williams 2-2-0, Jordan 2-1-1, Tuttle 2-1-0, Onyemata 1-4-1, Hendrickson 1-0-1, Granderson 1-0-0, Brown 0-4-0, Rankins 0-1-.5. Chicago, Smith 9-2-0, Trevathan 6-3-0, Ta.Gipson 6-2-0, Jackson 6-2-0, Mingo 5-0-0, Skrine 4-1-0, Johnson 3-0-0, Mack 2-3-1, Nichols 2-2-0, Hicks 2-1-0, Quinn 2-0-0, Urban 1-1-0, Fuller 1-0-0, Jenkins 0-2-0, Robertson-Harris 0-1-0, Vaughters 0-1-0.

INTERCEPTIONS_New Orleans, Lattimore 1-0. Chicago, None.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_New Orleans, Lutz 27.

___

OFFICIALS_Referee Tony Corrente, Ump Dan Ferrell, HL Tripp Sutter, LJ Bart Longson, FJ Ryan Dickson, SJ Keith Washington, BJ Todd Prukop, Replay Tyler Cerimeli.