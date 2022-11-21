New Orleans 128, Golden State 83

Kuminga 6-20 2-2 18, Lamb 1-5 0-0 2, Looney 0-0 0-0 0, DiVincenzo 0-5 0-0 0, Poole 9-18 6-7 26, Baldwin Jr. 3-6 0-0 7, J.Green 4-6 2-2 10, Jerome 2-4 2-2 7, Moody 2-6 5-6 10, Rollins 1-4 0-0 3. Totals 28-74 17-19 83.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title