New Orleans 119, Houston 108

Gordon 5-12 1-1 13, Smith Jr. 3-10 6-8 14, Sengun 5-11 3-3 13, Green 5-15 4-4 16, Porter Jr. 4-11 1-2 11, Eason 2-5 0-2 4, Garuba 1-2 0-0 2, Martin Jr. 7-7 0-3 16, Fernando 1-2 2-3 4, Marjanovic 2-2 1-1 5, Christopher 2-4 0-0 4, Mathews 2-5 0-0 6, Nix 0-0 0-0 0, Washington Jr. 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 39-88 18-27 108.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title