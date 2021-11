LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Teddy Allen had 14 points to lead five New Mexico State players in double figures as the Aggies beat UC Irvine 62-51 in a season opener on Tuesday night.

Jabari Rice and Mario McKinney Jr. added 12 points apiece for the Aggies. Donnie Tillman and Will McNair Jr. chipped in 10 points each.