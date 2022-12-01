New Mexico 69, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 65

Allick 4-7 2-2 10, Udeze 5-8 3-3 13, House 5-11 4-4 17, J.Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Mashburn 5-14 1-1 12, Dent 5-8 2-4 13, Jenkins 1-1 2-2 4, Forsling 0-1 0-0 0, Seck 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-51 14-16 69.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title