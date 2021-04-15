New Jersey Devils Stax

THROUGH GAMES OF THURSDAY, APRIL 15, 2021 New Jersey Devils POS NO. PLAYER GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S PCTG F 63 Jesper Bratt 35 5 20 25 4 6 2 0 1 73 .068 F 37 Pavel Zacha 39 10 15 25 -10 8 3 0 2 79 .127 F 86 Jack Hughes 41 9 12 21 -2 0 1 0 1 100 .090 D 24 Ty Smith 41 2 19 21 -3 18 1 0 0 62 .032 F 59 Janne Kuokkanen 36 6 14 20 0 14 1 0 0 41 .146 F 44 Miles Wood 41 14 5 19 -3 27 3 0 2 99 .141 F 14 Travis Zajac 33 7 11 18 0 6 0 0 2 34 .206 F 21 Kyle Palmieri 34 8 9 17 -2 18 1 1 2 84 .095 F 17 Yegor Sharangovich 39 9 8 17 -3 4 0 0 2 84 .107 D 76 P.K. Subban 41 4 12 16 -14 26 2 0 0 92 .043 D 28 Damon Severson 41 3 10 13 -9 23 0 0 0 67 .045 D 22 Ryan Murray 33 0 10 10 5 6 0 0 0 16 .000 F 20 Michael McLeod 37 6 3 9 -7 23 0 0 1 44 .136 F 11 Andreas Johnsson 41 3 5 8 3 10 1 0 0 51 .059 F 14 Nathan Bastian 27 2 4 6 3 13 0 0 0 33 .061 F 39 Nick Merkley 16 2 4 6 -2 0 0 0 0 28 .071 D 45 Sami Vatanen 30 2 4 6 2 18 0 0 0 41 .049 F 97 Nikita Gusev 20 2 3 5 -12 0 0 0 0 45 .044 F 23 Mikhail Maltsev 27 4 1 5 -4 4 0 0 0 46 .087 F 90 Jesper Boqvist 14 2 2 4 -2 2 0 0 1 17 .118 D 8 Will Butcher 10 1 2 3 -1 0 0 0 0 17 .059 F 13 Nico Hischier 6 2 1 3 -1 2 1 0 0 12 .167 D 70 Dmitry Kulikov 38 0 2 2 -4 26 0 0 0 43 .000 D 7 Matt Tennyson 10 0 1 1 6 2 0 0 0 10 .000 F 12 Tyce Thompson 5 0 1 1 -3 0 0 0 0 3 .000 D 5 Connor Carrick 1 0 0 0 -2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 D 71 Jonas Siegenthaler 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 F 67 Marian Studenic 1 0 0 0 -1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 TEAM TOTALS 41 103 178 281 -63 274 16 1 14 1222 .084 OPPONENT TOTALS 41 131 224 355 54 280 33 3 23 1266 .103 ___ POS NO GOALTENDER GP MINS AVG W L OT SO GA SA SV% G A PIM 29 Mackenzie Blackwood 25 1486 3.03 9 13 3 1 75 769 0.902 0 0 0 41 Scott Wedgewood 12 722 2.82 3 6 3 2 34 364 0.907 0 0 0 47 Aaron Dell 4 189 3.49 1 2 0 0 11 92 0.88 0 0 0 1 Eric Comrie 1 60 3.0 1 0 0 0 3 33 0.909 0 0 0 TEAM TOTALS 41 2495 3.0 14 21 6 3 123 1258 .897 103 178 274 OPPONENT TOTALS 41 2495 2.44 27 11 3 2 100 1219 .916 131 224 280 More for youSports'I will always bleed blue': Shea Ralph says farewell to...By Mike AnthonySportsTyler Polley returning to UConn while exploring NBA Draft...By David Borges