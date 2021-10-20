New England tops DC United 3-2, is closer to points record Oct. 20, 2021 Updated: Oct. 20, 2021 10:36 p.m.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Adam Buksa, Carles Gil and Gustavo Bou all scored after halftime to give the New England Revolution a 3-2 win over D.C. United on Wednesday night.
New England (21-4-6) extended its undefeated run to eight games, and notched its third straight victory over D.C. United (12-13-5) this season. With four matches remaining in the regular season, the Revolution are three points shy of tying the single-season points record of 72 set by LAFC in the 2019 season.