Nets use balanced scoring to send Kings to 8th straight loss DENIS P. GORMAN, Associated Press Feb. 23, 2021 Updated: Feb. 23, 2021 10:18 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Brown scored 13 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter to lead the Brooklyn Nets to a 127-118 win over the Sacramento Kings on Tuesday night.
The Nets had five players score in double figures. James Harden recorded his sixth triple-double with the Nets, finishing with 29 points, 11 rebounds and 14 assists. He ranks second in franchise history, one behind Jason Kidd.
DENIS P. GORMAN