Nets recover from stars' slow start, beat Celtics 104-93 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 10:59 p.m.
1 of9 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant, left, reaches for the ball in front of Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots over Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less 3 of9
4 of9 Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden (13) prepares to shoot over Boston Celtics forward Aaron Nesmith (26) during the second half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin is under Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) as they fight for the ball during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less 6 of9
7 of9 Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) shoots in front of Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7), guard Kyrie Irving (11), forward Bruce Brown (1) and forward Blake Griffin (2) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) shots in front of Boston Celtics center Tristan Thompson (13) during the first half of Game 1 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series Saturday, May 22, 2021, in New York. Corey Sipkin/AP Show More Show Less
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn's Big Three went from way off to off and running.
Kevin Durant had 32 points and 12 rebounds, Kyrie Irving scored 29 points and the Nets recovered from their superstars' frigid start to beat the Boston Celtics 104-93 on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round series.