Nets get strong debut from Aldridge, rout Hornets 111-89

NEW YORK (AP) — Jeff Green outscored Charlotte by himself in Brooklyn's overpowering first quarter before finishing with 21 points, and the Nets got a strong debut from LaMarcus Aldridge in a 111-89 rout of the Hornets on Thursday night.
Aldridge started at center and had 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists, looking like a good fit for a Nets team that won for the 20th time in its last 23 games. They signed him last month after he reached a buyout agreement with San Antonio.