Nets finally get Big 3 back together, beat Bulls 105-91 BRIAN MAHONEY, AP Basketball Writer May 15, 2021 Updated: May 15, 2021 3:27 p.m.
NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving scored 22 points while playing with Kevin Durant and James Harden for the first time in three months, leading the Brooklyn Nets to a 105-91 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.
The eighth appearance of the season for Brooklyn's Big Three wasn't particularly pretty, with the Nets falling quickly into a 12-0 hole. But they had some sharp stretches and won their fourth straight, improving to 6-2 with their three All-Stars in the same game.