Nealis scores first goal since 2019, Red Bulls top Crew 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Nealis scored in the 87nd minute for his first MLS goal since 2019 and the New York Red Bulls beat the Columbus Crew 2-1 on Saturday night.

New York (12-11-7) is unbeaten in eight straight matches, with six wins. The Red Bulls have allowed just three goals over the eight-match run. Columbus (10-13-8) has lost just two of its last seven matches following a run of eight losses in nine games.