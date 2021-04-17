Naylor hits into triple play, makes key E, Reds edge Indians MITCH STACY, AP Sports Writer April 17, 2021 Updated: April 17, 2021 9:12 p.m.
1 of12 Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto, left, dives and tags out Cleveland Indians' Franmil Reyes, right, for a triple play during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Indians' Josh Naylor lined out to Reds' Joey Votto to start the triple play. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Cincinnati Reds' Tyler Stephenson flips his bat after hitting a walkoff RBI-single during the 10th inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 3 of12
4 of12 Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Jesse Winker who was attempting to steal third base during the seventh inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Cleveland Indians' Austin Hedges, left, tags out Cincinnati Reds' Joey Votto at home plate during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 6 of12
7 of12 Cleveland Indians' Jose Ramirez, right, steals second base ahead of a tag by Cincinnati Reds' Eugenio Suarez, left, during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer, second from right, attempts to field the ball as Cleveland Indians' Eddie Rosario, right, slides safely into third base after hitting an RBI-triple during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less 9 of12
10 of12 Cleveland Indians' Triston McKenzie throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Cincinnati Reds' Kyle Farmer, left, celebrates a solo home run hit by Tucker Barnhart, right, during the second inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians in Cincinnati, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Aaron Doster/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12
Josh Naylor lined into a triple play in the eighth inning, then let a routine grounder roll through his legs at first base with two outs in the ninth that led to Cincinnati's tying run as the Reds beat the Cleveland Indians 3-2 in the 10th Saturday.
Pinch-hitter Tyler Stephenson's single in the 10th won it.