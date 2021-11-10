Navy tops Virginia, 1st win over ranked foe since Robinson HANK KURZ Jr., AP Sports Writer Nov. 10, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — John Carter Jr. scored 19 points, Sean Yoder added 15 and Navy got its first win over a ranked team since the David Robinson era, stunning No. 25 Virginia 66-58 in the season opener for both teams on Tuesday night.
The Midshipmen beat a team ranked in The Associated Press Top 25 — where Virginia's stay will be brief — for the first time since Robinson led them past Syracuse 97-85 on March 16, 1986.