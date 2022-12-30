Navy 75, Boston U. 58

Deaver 3-7 3-3 9, Nelson 6-10 9-9 25, Benigni 2-6 3-4 7, Ch.Jones 2-6 0-0 5, Yoder 5-8 6-7 17, Dorsey 3-6 0-0 8, Allison 1-3 0-0 2, Inge 1-2 0-0 2, MacDonald 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-50 21-23 75.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title