Nationals agree to send Gomes, Harrison to Athletics JANIE McCAULEY, AP Baseball Writer July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 4:18 p.m.
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Washington Nationals kept wheeling and dealing, agreeing to trade catcher Yan Gomes and infielder-outfielder Josh Harrison to the Oakland Athletics on Friday, a person with direct knowledge of the swap said.
The deal is pending a review of medical reports on the players involved, the person said, speaking on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized.