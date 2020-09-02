https://www.theridgefieldpress.com/sports/article/National-League-Team-Statistics-15536440.php
National League Team Statistics
Through September 1
|TEAM
|AB
|R
|H
|2B
|3B
|HR
|RBI
|BA
|San Diego
|1239
|211
|329
|61
|10
|67
|204
|.266
|Washington
|1106
|155
|294
|56
|6
|44
|147
|.266
|N.Y. Mets
|1188
|156
|315
|56
|5
|45
|152
|.265
|San Francisco
|1268
|195
|335
|66
|9
|49
|189
|.264
|Atlanta
|1190
|185
|313
|78
|2
|51
|181
|.263
|Philadelphia
|1024
|174
|268
|48
|7
|49
|168
|.262
|Colorado
|1235
|173
|319
|48
|10
|42
|165
|.258
|St. Louis
|844
|123
|213
|40
|4
|23
|118
|.252
|L.A. Dodgers
|1251
|210
|314
|63
|3
|68
|199
|.251
|Miami
|994
|131
|235
|42
|3
|29
|121
|.236
|Arizona
|1190
|151
|280
|65
|4
|30
|144
|.235
|Chicago Cubs
|1113
|169
|253
|50
|4
|53
|163
|.227
|Pittsburgh
|1103
|135
|240
|39
|3
|31
|131
|.218
|Cincinnati
|1111
|142
|241
|47
|2
|55
|139
|.217
|Milwaukee
|1146
|136
|246
|47
|4
|43
|131
|.215
|TEAM
|W
|L
|INN
|H
|BB
|SO
|ERA
|L.A. Dodgers
|27
|10
|331.2
|253
|100
|312
|2.77
|St. Louis
|14
|13
|227.0
|162
|95
|202
|3.53
|Miami
|16
|15
|262.1
|254
|116
|227
|4.25
|Atlanta
|21
|14
|300.2
|270
|123
|288
|4.28
|San Diego
|22
|15
|323.1
|297
|112
|332
|4.31
|Chicago Cubs
|21
|14
|302.2
|278
|112
|307
|4.49
|Cincinnati
|15
|21
|299.1
|250
|138
|375
|4.51
|N.Y. Mets
|15
|21
|305.1
|306
|113
|332
|4.75
|Milwaukee
|16
|19
|308.1
|286
|126
|361
|4.76
|San Francisco
|18
|19
|323.1
|296
|135
|291
|4.90
|Pittsburgh
|10
|23
|290.2
|271
|147
|284
|5.02
|Philadelphia
|16
|15
|265.0
|298
|97
|274
|5.06
|Washington
|12
|21
|282.0
|313
|111
|271
|5.11
|Arizona
|14
|22
|311.0
|303
|150
|338
|5.12
|Colorado
|17
|19
|319.1
|352
|101
|248
|5.52
