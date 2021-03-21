Nashville 4, Dallas 3

Nashville 1 1 1 1 — 4 Dallas 2 1 0 0 — 3 Nashville won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Dallas, Gardner 1 (Lindell, Kero), 9:02. 2, Dallas, Faksa 4 (Robertson, Oleksiak), 10:21. 3, Nashville, Johansen 3 (Tolvanen, Ekholm), 10:51 (pp). Second Period_4, Dallas, Dellandrea 3 (Pavelski, Klingberg), 13:02. 5, Nashville, Forsberg 11 (Johansen, Tolvanen), 17:54. Third Period_6, Nashville, Tolvanen 7 (Harpur), 14:15. Overtime_None. Shootout_Nashville 2 (Forsberg NG, Johansen G, Cousins NG, Tolvanen NG, Jarnkrok G), Dallas 1 (Robertson NG, Dellandrea NG, Pavelski G, Klingberg NG, Benn NG). Shots on Goal_Nashville 7-8-6-1_22. Dallas 11-11-7-1_30. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 1 of 2; Dallas 0 of 2. More for youSportsTop-seeded UConn women coast past High Point in NCAA...By Doug BonjourSportsNika Muhl leaves UConn's NCAA game with High Point with...By Mike Anthony Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 8-11-1 (30 shots-27 saves). Dallas, Khudobin 6-8-2 (22-19). A_4,011 (18,532). T_2:49. Referees_Dean Morton, Kyle Rehman. Linesmen_Julien Fournier, Bevan Mills.