Nashville 4, Dallas 3

Nashville 2 1 0 1 — 4 Dallas 0 0 3 0 — 3 Nashville won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Nashville, Granlund 5 (Tolvanen, Forsberg), 15:31 (pp). 2, Nashville, Jarnkrok 6, 16:49. Penalties_Oleksiak, DAL (Fighting), 9:41; Olivier, NSH (Fighting), 9:41; Nashville bench, served by Pitlick (Boarding), 9:41; Faksa, DAL (Boarding), 14:36. Second Period_3, Nashville, Tolvanen 5 (Josi, Forsberg), 13:12 (pp). Penalties_Benning, NSH (Roughing), 11:32; Cogliano, DAL (Roughing), 11:32; L'Esperance, DAL (Interference), 11:32; Cousins, NSH (Delay of Game), 14:00. Third Period_4, Dallas, Faksa 3 (Robertson, Lindell), 12:30. 5, Dallas, Pavelski 12 (Heiskanen, Gurianov), 14:46 (pp). 6, Dallas, Robertson 4 (Benn, Heiskanen), 19:03. Penalties_Gurianov, DAL (High Sticking), 2:46; Johansen, NSH (Cross Checking), 13:16; Gurianov, DAL (Tripping), 15:27. Overtime_None. Penalties_None. Shootout_Nashville 2 (Forsberg G, Johansen NG, Josi G), Dallas 1 (Robertson G, Heiskanen NG, Pavelski NG). Shots on Goal_Nashville 6-7-7-0_20. Dallas 9-12-16-1_38. Power-play opportunities_Nashville 2 of 5; Dallas 1 of 3. Goalies_Nashville, Rinne 6-9-0 (38 shots-35 saves). Dallas, Oettinger 3-1-4 (20-17). A_3,976 (18,532). T_2:44. Referees_Jake Brenk, Gord Dwyer. Linesmen_Pierre Racicot, Brandon Schrader.