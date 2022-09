HOUSTON (AP) — Paulo Nagamura was fired as coach of Major League Soccer's Houston Dynamo and Dynamo 2 coach Kenny Bundy was promoted to senior team interim coach for the rest of the season.

Houston announced the change Monday. The Dynamo have eight wins, 16 losses and five draws, last in the 14-team Western Conference with 29 points. Among the league's 28 teams, only D.C. United has fewer points with 26.