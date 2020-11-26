FG FT Reb
OAKWOOD UNIVERSITY Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Edmen 23 4-8 1-3 0-5 0 3 11
Gray 24 3-6 0-2 0-3 1 1 7
Jones 27 6-12 1-2 0-2 4 2 16
Nelson-Thompson 8 1-2 0-0 0-0 0 3 2
Prophete 25 1-7 0-2 3-7 0 2 2
Perry 31 2-6 7-8 1-7 0 0 13
Fuller 29 6-10 0-0 0-2 1 2 14
Watson 14 2-7 0-0 0-0 0 3 5
Clark 5 0-0 2-2 0-1 0 0 2
Lynch 5 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0
Martinez 5 1-2 0-0 2-2 0 0 2
Henry 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 1 0
Totals 200 26-60 11-19 6-29 6 17 74

Percentages: FG .433, FT .579.

3-Point Goals: 11-25, .440 (Jones 3-8, Edmen 2-3, Perry 2-3, Fuller 2-4, Watson 1-3, Gray 1-4).

Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2.

Blocked Shots: 1 (Gray).

Turnovers: 11 (Fuller 4, Perry 2, Prophete 2, Gray, Jones, Watson).

Steals: 3 (Jones, Perry, Prophete).

Technical Fouls: None.

FG FT Reb
NORTH ALABAMA Min M-A M-A O-T A PF PTS
Anderson 20 5-7 2-2 1-1 1 4 15
Littles 36 8-13 0-1 7-15 1 1 16
Youngblood 19 1-9 0-0 3-3 1 2 3
Blackmon 32 4-15 8-8 2-5 5 1 18
Brim 31 5-9 4-6 1-7 5 0 15
Soucie 18 4-7 0-0 2-7 2 5 8
Matic 15 4-7 2-3 2-2 1 4 10
Breeland 13 1-4 2-2 0-4 1 0 5
Brown 12 3-7 0-0 0-0 0 0 8
Wright 4 0-0 0-0 0-1 0 0 0
Totals 200 35-78 18-22 18-45 17 17 98

Percentages: FG .449, FT .818.

3-Point Goals: 10-28, .357 (Anderson 3-4, Brown 2-4, Blackmon 2-8, Breeland 1-1, Brim 1-3, Youngblood 1-5, Matic 0-3).

Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1.

Blocked Shots: 3 (Anderson, Matic, Wright).

Turnovers: 6 (Blackmon 2, Littles 2, Soucie 2).

Steals: 9 (Blackmon 2, Breeland 2, Littles 2, Anderson, Matic, Soucie).

Technical Fouls: None.

Oakwood University 33 41 74
North Alabama 49 49 98

A_187 (4,000).