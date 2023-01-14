NJIT 74, Albany (NY) 67

Beagle 5-12 0-0 11, Davis 5-11 5-6 19, Jackson 2-6 0-2 4, Patel 0-5 0-0 0, Drumgoole 9-22 6-7 29, Kellogg 2-2 0-1 4, Ketner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-58 11-16 67.
- Ridgefield coach retiring after 11 years with team
- Ridgefield 12U, and Under Travel Baseball team wins championship
- Ridgefield’s Karashik leads UConn hockey into unknown season
- Sisters share championship memory for Ridgefield
- Winter sports delayed until Jan. 19
- Ridgefield, Staples declared soccer co-champs
- Ridgefield beats Wilton on PKs, reaches Central finals
- Staples sweeps Tigers in Central finals
- Ridgefield edges Staples, wins Central title
- Rector leads Ridgefield girls to Central title