NHLPA investigation: Fehr not at fault in Beach situation

An independent investigation commissioned by the NHL Players' Association found that executive director Don Fehr and others were not responsible for wrongdoing when they failed to act on a report that a Chicago Blackhawks player had been sexually assaulted by a staff member in 2010.
A law firm hired to look into the Fehr and the union’s actions in 2010 and 2011 concluded miscommunication and misunderstanding were behind the lack of action after Kyle Beach reported being assaulted by video coach Brad Aldrich.