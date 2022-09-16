NHL, players remain committed to hosting Feb. 2024 World Cup

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The NHL and players remain committed to hosting a World Cup of Hockey in February 2024 even as they work through some unexpected logistical challenges.
Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly, Mathieu Schneider from the Players' Association and their staffs are working daily to attempt to overcome hurdles related to staging part of the tournament in Europe. The plan is to split games between Europe and North America, once the International Ice Hockey Federation and various national teams get on board.