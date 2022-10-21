Through Friday, Oct. 21, 2022
|Player
|Team
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|+/-
|PIM
|PP
|SH
|GW
|S
|Pct
|Artemi Panarin
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|3
|8
|11
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|27.3
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|4
|5
|5
|10
|1
|4
|3
|0
|1
|17
|29.4
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|4
|3
|6
|9
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|10
|30.0
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|4
|2
|6
|8
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|20
|10.0
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|4
|2
|6
|8
|1
|4
|2
|0
|1
|14
|14.3
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|5
|3
|5
|8
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|32
|9.4
|Mats Zuccarello
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|4
|8
|-8
|2
|3
|0
|0
|19
|21.1
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|5
|4
|4
|8
|2
|0
|3
|1
|1
|27
|14.8
|Kirill Kaprizov
|Minnesota
|4
|4
|4
|8
|-7
|4
|2
|0
|1
|20
|20.0
|Valeri Nichushkin
|Colorado
|4
|5
|3
|8
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|15
|33.3
|Andrei Svechnikov
|Carolina
|4
|6
|2
|8
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|18
|33.3
|Jesper Bratt
|New Jersey
|4
|0
|7
|7
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0.0
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|4
|2
|5
|7
|3
|4
|0
|0
|0
|13
|15.4
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|4
|2
|5
|7
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|11
|18.2
|Martin Necas
|Carolina
|4
|3
|4
|7
|3
|6
|1
|0
|0
|11
|27.3
|Gabriel Vilardi
|Los Angeles
|6
|4
|3
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|14
|28.6
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|4
|6
|1
|7
|1
|6
|4
|0
|0
|21
|28.6
|Kevin Hayes
|Philadelphia
|4
|0
|6
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.0
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|5
|3
|3
|6
|6
|2
|1
|0
|0
|18
|16.7
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia
|4
|4
|2
|6
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|15
|26.7