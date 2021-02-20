Skip to main content
Sports

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Connor McDavid Edmonton 19 9 23 32 3 12 4 0 3 75 12.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 19 10 18 28 12 4 5 1 4 52 19.2
Mitchell Marner Toronto 18 8 19 27 16 10 0 0 2 46 17.4
Patrick Kane Chicago 19 8 18 26 5 10 2 0 0 69 11.6
Auston Matthews Toronto 17 16 9 25 8 2 5 0 5 71 22.5
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 17 9 14 23 -1 6 2 0 2 38 23.7
Jonathan Huberdeau Florida 15 7 15 22 3 10 2 0 1 20 35.0
Brock Boeser Vancouver 21 12 9 21 -1 8 3 1 1 56 21.4
Quinn Hughes Vancouver 21 2 18 20 -13 8 0 0 0 54 3.7
Nicklas Backstrom Washington 15 8 12 20 -1 4 3 0 0 32 25.0
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 15 4 15 19 2 4 1 0 1 36 11.1
David Perron St. Louis 17 6 12 18 5 12 2 0 2 44 13.6
Aleksander Barkov Florida 15 6 12 18 5 2 2 0 1 52 11.5
James van Riemsdyk Philadelphia 14 7 11 18 6 4 5 0 0 32 21.9
Patrice Bergeron Boston 15 7 11 18 5 2 4 1 1 55 12.7
Brad Marchand Boston 15 9 9 18 6 6 2 1 1 41 22.0
Alex DeBrincat Chicago 15 9 9 18 6 2 3 0 3 53 17.0
Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg 17 10 8 18 12 2 2 0 3 61 16.4
Joe Pavelski Dallas 12 9 8 17 4 6 7 0 2 32 28.1
Johnny Gaudreau Calgary 17 9 8 17 1 2 4 0 3 39 23.1
More for you