Sports

NHL Expanded Scoring Leaders

Through Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021

Player Team GP G A PTS +/- PIM PP SH GW S Pct
Kyle Connor Winnipeg 5 4 5 9 3 2 2 0 0 13 30.8
Mark Stone Vegas 5 2 6 8 6 2 0 0 2 11 18.2
Mark Scheifele Winnipeg 5 3 5 8 0 0 0 0 1 18 16.7
Kevin Hayes Philadelphia 6 3 5 8 2 0 0 0 0 14 21.4
Mitchell Marner Toronto 6 4 4 8 0 6 0 0 1 10 40.0
Tyler Toffoli Montreal 6 5 3 8 6 2 1 1 0 20 25.0
Bo Horvat Vancouver 7 5 3 8 -5 2 3 0 0 20 25.0
Anze Kopitar Los Angeles 5 0 7 7 -1 2 0 0 0 12 0.0
Jakub Voracek Philadelphia 6 1 6 7 1 6 0 0 0 6 16.7
Blake Wheeler Winnipeg 5 2 5 7 0 6 0 0 0 15 13.3
Jeff Petry Montreal 6 2 5 7 9 0 1 0 0 15 13.3
William Nylander Toronto 6 2 5 7 -2 2 1 0 0 9 22.2
Nathan MacKinnon Colorado 5 2 5 7 2 0 2 0 0 20 10.0
Leon Draisaitl Edmonton 6 2 5 7 3 0 1 1 1 17 11.8
Brad Marchand Boston 5 3 4 7 1 2 2 0 0 14 21.4
John Tavares Toronto 6 4 3 7 1 2 4 0 1 22 18.2
Connor McDavid Edmonton 6 4 3 7 -1 6 1 0 1 28 14.3
Travis Konecny Philadelphia 6 5 2 7 3 0 2 0 1 12 41.7
Taylor Hall Buffalo 5 1 5 6 -1 0 1 0 0 12 8.3
Nicholas Suzuki Montreal 6 2 4 6 1 8 1 0 0 16 12.5