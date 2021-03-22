No basement blues: Goodell on hand for draft in Cleveland TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer March 22, 2021 Updated: March 22, 2021 11:02 a.m.
CLEVELAND (AP) — NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell will be leaving his man cave to announce this year's rookie draft class within shouting distance of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
The league announced some its plans for this year's three-day event in Cleveland, which will include some of the prospects being in person after last year's draft in Las Vegas was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.